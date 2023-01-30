Food Poisoning Outbreak Associated with Tamarind Tree in WA

by

A food poisoning outbreak is associated with the Tamarind Tree Restaurant that is located at 1036 South Jackson Street A in Seattle, Washington, according to King County Public Health. At least 10 people are sick, and no one has been hospitalized.

People who were sickened ate at that restaurant on January 15 and 16, 2023. The ten patients are from three different meal parties. No ill employees have been identified.

The patients have been experiencing vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain and cramps, fever, and chills. Those are typical symptoms of food poisoning that can be attributed to may pathogens, including norovirus, Salmonella, and E. coli. No pathogen has been identified yet.

A routine inspection was conducted on January 18, 2023. Investigators observed several risk factors that could contribute to an outbreak, including bare hand contact with ready-to-eat foods.

Environmental health inspectors visited the restaurant on January 24, 2023. They observed several violations of the food safety code, including improper food handling practices, including blocked access to handwashing facilities, improper storage of wiping cloths, risk of cross contamination, and lack of maintenance, cleaning, and sanitizing of food equipment and the facility.

Tamarind Hill restaurant was closed on January 24, 2023. The restaurant owners were required to complete a thorough cleaning and disinfection. Officials also reviewed rules with management, including that any ill staff are not allowed to work until they have been free of symptoms for at leasa 48 hours. Education about proper hand washing and preventing bare hand contact was also included.

Lab results are pending on patients. The notice did state that symptoms are suggestive of a bacterial illness, which would rule out norovirus.