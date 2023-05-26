Texas Pete Buffalo Wing Sauce Recalled For Undeclared Soy

by

Texas Pete Buffalo Wing Sauce is being recalled because it may contain soy, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to or sensitive to soy could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is T.W. Garner Food Company.

The recalled product is Texas Pete Buffalo Wing Sauce that is packaged in a 12 ounce glass bottle. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 0 75500 10011 6. The best if used by date is 120623T 065239. The glass bottle is filled with orange sauce. The only product affected by this recall is this specific best if used by date, December 6, 2023. That date is printed on the bottle cap.

The recall was triggered by a direct customer reported that a bottle labeled as the Texas Pete Buffalo Wing Sauce was labeled instead as Texas Pete Extra Mild Wing Sauce, so the bottle was missing the allergen declaration of soy. An investigation found that the problem was caused by applying the wrong label during a portion of the production run.

This sauce was shipped to distribution centers and retail stores located in these states: Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

If you bought this sauce and are allergic to or sensitive to soy, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a sealed package inside a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.