TFP Nutrition Recalls All Dry Pet Food For Possible Salmonella

TFP Nutrition is expanding their October 24, 2023 recall of their dry pet food products for possible Salmonella contamination to include all dry dog, dry cat, and catfish formulas. These products were manufactured in their Nacogdoches, Texas facility. While the previous recall notice said that no animal or human illnesses have been reported to date, that statement was not included in this recall. The recalling firm is TFP Nutrition of Nacogdoches, Texas.

Both humans and pets have been sickened by pet food in the past; in fact, there is a Salmonella outbreak that has sickened infants that is linked to another brand of dry dog food right now. Pets can exhibit symptoms of Salmonella poisoning that include diarrhea, fever, vomiting, lethargy, and abdominal pain. Some pets will not get sick at all but can be carriers. People get sick by touching the pet food and then touching their mouths or eating. They can also touch the pet or anything in their environment that has been contaminated.

The company i8s working with retailers to remove these products from the supply chain. You can see all of the recalled products in this chart, along with the bag size, the states the product was shipped to, and the manufacturing codes. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

Some of the recalled products include Country Acres Farm Dog, Exclusive red Flannel Adult Formula Pet food, HEB Texas Pets Chicken Flavor Large Breed Dry Dog Food, Hill Country Fare Bite Size Dry Dog Food, Retriever Hi Protein Chicken and Beef Recipe Dry Dog Food, Economax Dry Cat Food, Feline medley Formula Cat Food, Meow For More Cat Food, Paws & Claws Adult Seafood Mix Recipe Dry Cat Food, and Lone Star Floating Catfish Food, among others.

These products were distributed in these states in various configurations: Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming, and Puerto Rico. Not all of these products were sold in all of these states; look at the chart to make sure.

The date code is printed on the back of the bag near the bottom. If you purchased any of these products, stop feeding them to your pet immediately. If your pet is sick, see your veterinarian. If you or a family member has been sick with the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, see your doctor.

You can throw the pet food away in a secure trash can after double bagging it so other animals can’t access it. Or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.