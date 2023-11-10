Victor Dog Food Salmonella Outbreak Sickens Infants

by

The Victor Dog Food Salmonella Kiambu outbreak has sickened at least seven people, mostly infants, in seven states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Several brands and types of dog and pet food have been recalled in association with this outbreak. The recalling firm is Mid America Pet Food.

The case count by state is: Alabama (1), California (1), Florida (1), Hawaii (1), Kentucky (1), Minnesota (1), and Oklahoma (1). Most of the patients (86%) are one year old or younger, and the remaining patient is under the age of 65. Illness onset dates range from January 14, 2023 to August 19, 2023. One patient has been hospitalized.

State and local public health officials are interviewing patients and their families about pets or pet food that the sick person may have been in contact with before they got sick. Of the five interviewed, all reported contact with a dog or having a dog in the household. Three of those households fed their dogs Victor dog food. One reported feeding the Hi-Pro Plus product, and there other two didn’t remember the specific type of Victor product they fed their dogs.

People get sick from contaminated pet food in two ways. They either touch or handle the food, then put their fingers in their mouths or eat without washing their hands; or they touch something in the animals’ environment that has been contaminated. Pets that eat contaminated food excrete the pathogen in their feces and saliva, which then can contaminate their fur, bedding, toys, the floor, furniture, grass, and other items. Children that crawl on those surfaces are especially vulnerable.

Whole genome sequencing showed that bacteria from patient samples are closely related genetically. That means that people in this outbreak likely got sick from the same product. The case count is likely higher than the total released so far.

Victor Hi-Pro Plus dog food with a lot code of 1000016385 was collected from a retail outlet for routine testing by the South Carolina State Department of Agriculture, and Salmonella was identified through analysis by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. Whole genome sequencing showed the pathogen was closely related to the patient isolates. No leftover Victor dog food from patient homes has been available for testing.

Please check your home for the recalled pet food. All Mid America dog and cat food with best by dates before 10/31/2024 is recalled. It was sold under the brand names Victor Super Premium Dog Foods, Wayne Feeds Dog Food, Eagle Mountain Pet Food, and some Member’s Mark varieties. If you do have it, do not feed it to your pet.

Throw the pet food away in a sealed trash bag so other animals and children’s can’t access it. Then clean and disinfect surfaces and items, including bowls and containers, floors, and toys, that may have touched the recalled food.

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection in people include a fever, chills, headache, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. While most people recover without medical treatment, some, especially the very young, can become very ill and may require hospitalization. Pets may experience vomiting and lethargy, but some animals may not show any symptoms but are carriers of the pathogen.

If you or your child has been sick with the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, see your doctor. If your pet is sick, see your veterinarian.