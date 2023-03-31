The Laundress Fabric Conditioners Recalled For Ethylene Oxide

by

The Laundress Fabric Conditioners are being recalled because they can contain ethylene oxide, which is a carcinogen that can cause serious adverse health effects if there is significant and direct long-term exposure. This recall includes previously recalled units. No adverse events have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is The Laundress, a subsidiary of Conopco Inc., doing business as Unilever of Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

Ethylene oxide is a carcinogen that causes illness when it is inhaled. The short term effects of ethylene oxide include central nervous system depression and irritation of the eyes and mucous membranes. Chronic exposure to ethylene oxide in humans can cause irritation of the eyes, skin, nose, throat, and lungs, and damage to the brain and nervous system.

You can see the complete list of recalled products at TheLaundressRecall.com. All fabric conditioners included in this recall were already covered by previous market actions, but if you bought any of these products after January 1, 2021, contact the company for a refund. All recalled products have “The Laundress – New York” printed at the top of the label.

Consumers should immediately stop using these fabric conditions. Dispose of the product by closing the bottle tightly and dispose of it in the household trash. Do not empty the product bottle before you dispose of it.

This product was sold at TheLaundress.com, Amazon.com, and additional websites and in stores at The Laundress, Bloomingdale’s, The Container Store, Saks Fifth Avenue, Target, Nordstrom, Jenni Kayne, Kith, Peruvian Connection, N.Peal, Brooklinen, and other major retailers nationwide from 2011 through November 2022 for between $1 and $20. Photo provided by Consumer Product Safety Commission.