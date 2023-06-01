Tillamook Waffle Cone Swirl Ice Cream Recalled For Allergens

by

Tillamook Waffle Cone Swirl Ice Cream is being recalled because it may contain wheat and soy, two of the nine major food allergens, that are not listed on the label as required by law. The product was mistakenly packaged in a Tillamook Chocolate Peanut Butter ice cream carton. The Waffle Cone Swirl product contains wheat and soy and the Chocolate Peanut Butter product does not.

Anyone who is allergic to wheat and/or soy, or who has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Tillamook Country Creamery Associattion of Tillamook, Oregon.

The recalled product is Tillamook Waffle Cone Swirl Ice Cream that is packaged in a family-size 1.5 quart Chocolate Peanut Butter carton. There is no UPC number, but the lot number is TL-41-80 and the best by date is BB041324. Those numbers are printed on the bottom of the product carton.

A consumer notified the company that the wrong label was on the ice cream product. There were 1,440 cartons of the ice cream in commerce, that were distributed only in Safeway grocery stores in the state of Washington and parts of northern Idaho.

If you bought this product and are allergic to soy and/or wheat, or have celiac disease, do not eat it. You can throw the ice cream away in a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.