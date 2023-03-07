Trader Joe’s Lemon Chicken & Arugula Salad Recalled

by

Trader Joe’s Lemon Chicken & Arugula Salad is being recalled because it contains wheat, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label as required. Anyone who is allergic to wheat, and people with celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is GH Foods NW, LLC of Clackamas, Oregon.

The ready to eat salads were produced on February 28, 2023. The recalled product is a 9.2 ounce plastic clamshell package that contains Trader Joe’s Lemon Chicken & Arugula Salad. The lot code stamped on the label is GHNW 059-06. The best by date on the label is 03/06/23.

The salads have the establishment number P-46987 that is printed inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to Trader Joe’s stores in the states of Idaho, Oregon, and Washington. The problem is that the products have the correct top label but an incorrect bottom label that belongs on the Broccoli Slaw and Kale Salad with White Meat Chicken that does not contain wheat. And the bottom label contains the ingredient list.

FSIS is concerned that this product may be in consumers’ refrigerators. Please check your fridge to see if you have this product. If you do, and you cannot consume wheat for whatever reason, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.