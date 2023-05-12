TW4115 Black Fungus Recalled For Possible Salmonella

by

TW4115 Black Fungus (Nam Meo) is being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the California Department of Public Health. The recalling firm is AH USA Group Inc.

The recalled product is TW4115 Black Fungus (Nam Meo) that is packaged in a 2.5 ounce plastic bag. The item code for this product is TW4115. Golden Koi’s Black Fungus is distributed by AH USDA Group Inc. The best by date on the product is October 2024.

The item was distributed through small grocery storesl in these states: California, Florida, Texas, Illinois, Georgia, Washington, Arizona, Louisiana, Wisconsin, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Pennsylvania.

The state of Pennsylvania collected a sample of the product and found traces of three Salmonella strains: Javiana, Mgulani, and Weltevreden. All of these strains can cause human illness.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it and do not cook with it because of the possibility of cross-contamination. In addition, some pathogens can produce toxins that are not destroyed by cooking. If you do have this product in your home, you can throw it away in a secure trash can after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.