Utopia Foods Recall of Enoki Mushrooms for Listeria Expanded

by

The Utopia Foods recall of enoki mushrooms for possible Listeria monocytogenes on December 114, 2022 has been expanded to include more recently distributed product. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Utopia Foods Inc. of Glendale, New York. The mushrooms were imported from China, according to the first and second recall announcements.

The recall is for Utopia Foods enoki mushrooms that are packaged in 200 gram plastic bags. The packages are clear and blue plastic with the markings of “Best before 03/02/2023” or “Best before 03-09-23.” The mushrooms were distributed between January 6 and January 13, 2023 even though production was supposedly suspended in December 2022. The brand name “UTOPIA” is on the package, along with the UPC number 8928918610017. The mushrooms were distributed in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut to produce wholesale companies.

Distribution of this product is suspended again while the FDA and the company investigate the problem. Anyone who has this product, whether you are a seller or a consumer, should cease distribution. Notify your customers about this recall. Consumers should not eat this product, even if they plan to cook the mushrooms because of the possibility of cross-contamination.

If you have these mushrooms in your home, you can throw them away in a sealed package inside a secure trash can. Or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

Clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution after you have discarded the mushrooms. Then wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water.