Victor Beef Meal & Rice Dog Food Recalled For Salmonella

Victor Beef Meal & Rice Dog Food is being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. Dogs who eat this product, and people who handle it could get sick. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this problem. The recalling firm is Mid America Pet Food of Mount Pleasant, Texas.

Dogs can contract Salmonella infections from contaminated food. They excrete the pathogen in their feces, which can then get on their coats and onto anything in the environment. Humans can get sick if they touch contaminated pet food and then touch their mouths or eat without washing their hands. They can also pick up the pathogen by petting a sick dog or touching anything in that animal’s environment.

Pets with Salmonella infections may not show any symptoms but they can be carriers. Some pets may be lethargic and have bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. And some may only have fever, abdominal pain, and decreased appetite.

The recalled product was sold across the United States. It is Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Select Beef Meal & Brown Rice Formula. The package size/lot number/best by date pairs are: 5 pound bags with lot number 1000016890 and best by date 6/12/2024; 15 pound bags with lot number 1000016891 and best by date 6/12/2024; and 40 pound bags with lot number 1000016892 and best by date 6/12/2024. The lot number information is printed on the back of the bag.

No other products are included this recall. This company says that this recall is separate from and unrelated to the Mid America Pet Food recall for Salmonella that was issued on September 3, 2023.

If you have this Victor Beef Meal & Rice Dog Food, do not feed it to your dog. Discard the food in a sealed package inside a secure garbage can so pets and wildlife can’t get to it or take it back to the place of purchase for a refund.. Wash and sanitize pet food bowls, cups, and storage containers after you discard the food. And wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after handling this product. If your pet ate this food and is sick, see your veterinarian.