Vinyard Cantaloupe Products Recalled For Possible Salmonella

Vinyard cantaloupe fresh cut products are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. This secondary recall is for items that were made using prepared cantaloupe. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Vinyard Fruit and Vegetable Company of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

These recalled items were sold in Oklahoma through retail and wholesale outlets. This recall is linked to the recall of whole cantaloupes by Sophia Foods, doing business as TruFresh, on November 8, 2023. These items were sold from October 30, 2023 to November 10, 2023.

The recalled Vinyard Cantaloupe products sold at the retail level to consumers include a 6 ounce Fruit Medley Cup with best by dates 11/14/2023 and 11/19/2023; Three Melon 6 ounce cup with best by dates 11/14/2023, 11/18/12023, and 11/19/2023; Cantaloupe Cubed in a 12 ounce cup with best by dates 11/19/2023 and 11/20/2023; Three Melon Medley in a 6 ounce cup with best by date 11/15/2023; Fruit Medley in a 6 ounce cup with best by dates 11/15/2923 and 11/17/2023; Cantaloupe Chunks in a 6 ounce cup with best by date 11/15/2023, and Fruit Mix in a 12 ounce cup with best by date 11/19/2023.

The items sold at the wholesale level include: Cantaloupe Cube (2/5 pound tray) with codes VFVC 306, VFVC 307, VFVC 310, VFVC 311, VFVC 312, and VFVC 313; Fruit Mix Kit (4/5 pound tray) with codes VFVC 306, VFVC 307, and VFVC 312; Fruit Mix (2/5 pound tray) with codes VFVC 306 and VFVC 310; Cantaloupe Cube in a 5 pound tray with codes VFVC 307 and VFVC 312; and Melon Variety Pack with codes VFVC 307, VFVC 311, and VFVC 313. You can see pictures of these products at the FDA web site.

Check to see if you have any of these recalled items in your home. If you aren’t sure, contact your grocer to see if they carried these cantaloupe products. If you do have them, throw them away in a sealed package inside a secure trash can, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling these items.

If you ate any of these products, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning. Those symptoms usually start within a week after eating contaminated food. If you do get sick, see your doctor.