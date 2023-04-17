Volupta Organic Black Chia Seeds Recalled For Salmonella

by

Volupta Organic Black Chia Seeds are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. This recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement page, not on the regular recall page, so there is no information about whether any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is NSI Group LLC of Encino, California.

The recalled product is Volupta Organic Black Chia Seeds that are packaged in a 64 ounce stand up pouch container. The best by date that is stamped on the product label is 10/31/2025 (October 31, 2025). The chia seeds are a product of Paraguay. The code information is Lot 23068 – C023 FG00323. The seeds were sold in one Costco retail location in San Diego, California; no specific address was provided in the recall notice.

Ab our 1,351 pouches of this product are included in this recall. Product tested positive for Salmonella contamination. If you purchased this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook with the seeds, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw them away in a secure trash can after first double-bagging the seeds so other people can’t access them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

Clean your refrigerator, or wherever you stored the seeds, with a mild bleach solution to kill any bacteria after you discard them. And wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after handling this product.