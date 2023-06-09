Wawona Organic Daybreak Blend Recalled For Hepatitis A

by

Wawona Organic Daybreak Blend sold at certain Costco stores is being recalled for possible hepatitis A contamination in the strawberries in that product. Hepstitia A has not been detected in the product, and there are no illnesses associated with the consumption of this item. Still, Costco is issuing this recall out of an abundance of caution. The recalling firm is Wawona Frozen Foods.

There is a hepatitis A outbreak linked to frozen organic strawberries that has sickened at least nine people in three states. But there is no indication that this product is associated with that outbreak. Several other brands of frozen organic strawberries have been recalled.

The recalled product is Wawona Frozen Foods Organic Daybreak Blend that is packaged in a 4 pound white bag with a picture of strawberries, mangoes, pineapple, and peaches on the front. The item number for this product is 684779 and it was sold between April 15, 2022 and June 26, 2022.

The best if used by dates and lot code combinations of the recalled strawberries are: Best if used by 9/23/2023 and lot codes 20082D04, 20082D05, 20082D06, 20082D07, and 20082D08; Best if used by 9/29/2023 with lot codes 20088D04, 20088D05, 20088D06, 20088D07, 20088D08, 20088D09, 20088D10, 20088D11, and 20088D12; Best if used by 9/30/2023 with lot codes 20089D09, 20089D10, 20089D11, and 20089D12; and Best if used by 10/18/2023 with lot codes 20108D04, 20108D05, ,20108D06, 20108D07, and 20108D08.

Only those best by dates and corresponding lot codes are included in this recall. No other lot codes are affected.

If you purchased those strawberries with those specific best by date and lot code combinations, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook them. You can throw them away in a sealed package inside a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling these berries.