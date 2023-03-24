Which Brands of Frozen Strawberries Are Recalled For Hepatitis?

by

Which brands of frozen strawberries are being recalled for possible hepatitis A contamination? There is a hepatitis A outbreak linked to these products that has sickened at least five people in Washington state.

The newest recall is for Made-With Foods Frozen Strawberries that were sold in 10 ounce packages at Meijer Market Format locations only. The UPC number for this product is 8-14343-02139-0, and the use by date on the package is 11/20/2024.

California Splendor is recalling Kirkland Signature Frozen Organic Whole Strawberries in 4 pound packages that were sold at Costco stores in Los Angeles, Hawaii, and two San Diego business centers. The lot numbers of this recalled product are 140962-08, 142222-23, 142792-54, 142862-57, 142912-59, 142162-20, 142202-21, 142782-53, 142852-56, 142902-58, 142212-22, 142232-24, and 142842-55.

Scenic Fruit is recalling frozen strawberries sold under these brand names: Simply Nature, Vital Choice, Kirkland Signature, Made With, PCC Community Markets and Trader Joe’s Organic Tropical Fruit Blend Pineapple, Bananas, Strawberries & Mango.

Those items include Simply Nature Organic Strawberries packaged in 24 ounce packages, with UPC number 4099100256222 and best by date 6/14/2024. These strawberries were sold in California, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, and Wisconsin.

Also recalled are Vital Choice Organic Strawberries in 15 ounce packages, with UPC number 834297005024 and best by date 5/20/2024. They were sold in Washington.

Kirkland Signature Organic Strawberries in 4 pound bags are also recalled. The UPC number for that product is 96619140404 and the best by date is 10/8/2024. It was sold in these states: Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.

Made With Organic Strawberries are also included in this recall. They are packaged in 10 ounce bags, with UPC number 814343021390 and best by date 11/20/2024. They were sold in Illinois and Maryland.

PCC Community Markets Organic Strawberries are included. The berries are packaged in 32 ounce bags, with UPC number 22827109469 and best by date 29/10/2024, sold in Washington state.

Finally, Trader Joe’s Organic Tropical Fruit Blend Pineapple, Bananas, Strawberries & Mango is recalled. That product is in a 16 ounce bag with UPC number 00511919 and best by dates 04/25/24, 05/12/24, 05/23/24, 05/30/24, and 06/07/24. It was sold nationwide.