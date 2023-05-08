Nine Sick in Organic Strawberries Hepatitis A Outbreak

by

There are now nine people sick in the organic strawberries hepatitis A outbreak, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Three people have been hospitalized because they are so ill. That is an increase of one more patient since the last update that was issued on April 26, 2023.

The case count by state is: California (2), Oregon (1), and Washington (6). The new patient lives in Oregon, and Oregon has been added to the list. And the new patient has been hospitalized. Illness onset dates range from November 24, 2022 to April 12, 2023. The patient age range is from 38 to 64. The hospitalization rate is 33%.

The outbreak is linked to frozen organic strawberries that were imported from farms in Baja California, in Mexico. The strain of hepatitis A that is causing illnesses in this outbreak is genetically identical to the strain that caused an outbreak in 2022, linked to fresh organic strawberries that were also imported from Baja California. At least 19 people in four states were sickened in that outbreak.

Several brands of organic frozen strawberries have been recalled in relation to this outbreak. They include the brands Kirkland Signature, Simply Nature, Vital Choice, Trader Joe’s, PCC Community Markets, and Made With that were sold at these stores: Costco, Trader Joe’s, Aldi, KeHE, Vital Choice Seafood, PCC Community Markets, and Meijer.

If you bought any of the recalled strawberries, do not eat them. Throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

If you have eaten these strawberries in the last two weeks, ask your doctor about getting a hepatitis A vaccine. If you ate them more than two weeks ago and you are not vaccinated, monitor your health for the symptoms of hepatitis A for the next 50 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.