Wegmans Penne Rigate Mozzarella Salad Recalled For Milk

Wegmans Penne Rigate Mozzarella Salad is being recalled because it may contain milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label as required by law. Anyone who is lactose intolerant or who is allergic to or sensitive to milk could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is A.S.K. Foods of Palmyra, Pennsylvania.

The recalled product, Wegmans Penne Rigate Mozzarella Salad, was only sold at Wegmans stores in these states: New York, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts. The salad was packaged in a 30 ounce plastic container where the top lid indicates Penne Rigate Mozzarella Salad, Net Wt 30 OZ (1 LB 14 OZ) 850 G, and the container side label indicates Macaroni Salad, Net Wt 40 OZ (2 LB 8 OZ) 1.13 kg. The recalled salad has a code on the lid that states, “3515-2” and “USE BY 06/1/23.”

So the Mozzarella Salad, which contains milk, is packaged in a container with an ingredient list intended for the Macaroni Salad, which does not contain milk. This issue was discovered by store personnel.

If you bought this salad and cannot eat milk for any reason, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.