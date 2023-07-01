by

What is going on with all the frozen fruit recalls? There have been three recalls of frozen fruit for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination in the last month, and five large recalls of frozen strawberries for possible hepatitis A contamination this year. And there is a hepatitis A outbreak linked to some frozen organic strawberries imported from Mexico.

Why is this happening? First of all, any food can be contaminated with pathogenic bacteria and viruses at any time during the process of growing, harvesting, and processing. Pre cut fruits and vegetables are more likely to be contaminated because they are handled more. If the contamination occurred in the fields, for instance, many many pounds of produce can be contaminated during processing because there simply isn’t a “kill step” for these types of fruit that would destroy any pathogens. And freezing doesn’t kill these pathogens either.

Because frozen fruit has such a long shelf life, these items can be in consumers’ freezers for years, weeks, or months before anyone may get sick. For this reason, please check your freezer to see if you have any of the recalled products; if you do, do not eat them.

Frozen Strawberry Recalls For Hepatitis

The hepatitis A outbreak linked to frozen has sickened at least nine people in three states: California, Oregon, and Washington, although the frozen fruit was distributed nationwide. The outbreak was first announced in April 2023.

At the time these notices were issued, the corporations claimed that no illnesses have been reported linked to these products.

On March 16, 2023, California Splendor recalled Kirkland brand bags of Frozen Organic Whole Strawberries sold in Los Angeles, Hawaii, and two San Diego business centers.

Also on March 16, 2023, Scenic Fruit Company recalled frozen organic strawberries that were sold to Costco, Aldi, KeHE, Vital Choice Seafood, and PCC Community Markets and a frozen organic tropical blend sold to Trader Joe’s for possible hepatitis A contamination.

On March 17, 2023, Meijer recalled Made-With Frozen Strawberries for possible hepatitis A contamination.

On June 8. 2023, Wawona Frozen Foods recalled Organic Daybreak Blend sold at Costco stores in 2022 for possible contamination. That product was no longer available for consumers to purchase at that time.

On June 12, 2023, Willamette Valley Fruit recalled Great Value Sliced Strawberries, Great Value Mixed Fruit, Great Value Antioxidant Blend, Rader Farms Organic Fresh Start Smoothie Blend, and Rader Farms Organic Berry Trio. These items were sold at Walmart stores, Costco stores, and HEB stores in certain states.

The FDA is continuing its investigation to see if more products may need to be recalled.

Frozen Fruit Recalls For Listeria Monocytogenes

These recalls were issued because pineapple and mangoes were contaminated with this pathogen. No illnesses have been linked to these products.

On June 21, 2023, SunOpta recalled frozen fruit products because the pineapple used to make them was potentially contaminated. These products were sold at Walmart, Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, Target, Aldi, and AW.

On June 22, 2023, Scenic Fruit Company recalled Cadia Organic Pineapple and Trader Joe’s Organic Tropical Fruit Blend for possible contamination.

And on June 28, 2023, Townsend Farms recalled Private Selection frozen fruit blends sold at Kroger chain stores for possible Listeria contamination because of mango chunks.