Wilcox Ice Cream Recalled in New Hampshire For Listeria

Wilcox Ice Cream is being recalled in New Hampshire for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Wilcox Ice Cream of East Arlington, Vermont.

The ice cream is sold at food establishments in New England, including the Hanover Co-Op Food Store, Lebanon Co-Op Food Store, and the Monadnock Food Co-Op in New Hampshire. Public health officials will provide updates if more outlets are identified.

The recall was initiated after a sample tested positive for the pathogen by the DPHS Public Health Laboratory. The recalled ice cream has the best by dates of 9/13/24, 9/14/24, and 9/25/24. They are all Wilcox brand. The recalled Premium items are sold in 1.5 quart, quart, and pint sizes. They include Sweet Cream, Sweet Cream Caramel Apple, Vanilla, Salted Caramel Turtle, Maple Cream, and Mint Chocolate Chip.

Also recalled is Leonardo’s Gelato Mint Chocolate Chip sold in 4 ounce cups, Wilcox’s SUPER PREMIUM Mint Chocolate Chip that is sold in 1.5 quart and pint sizes, and Wilcox’s SUPER PREMIUM Caramel Brownie sold in 1.5 quart and pint sizes.

Patricia Tilley, Director of the DHHS Division of Public Health Services (DPHS) said in a statement, “Listeriosis can cause serious health concerns. Foods that are contaminated may not look, smell, or taste any different so there is no way to tell if Listeriosis is present. The Division of Public Health Services is recommending that consumers, restaurants, and retailers check their freezers and throw away recalled ice cream products or return to the place of purchase for a full refund.”

After you discard the ice cream, clean your freezer with a solution of one tablespoon liquid chlorine bleach to one gallon of warm water. Listeria monocytogenes bacteria can grow at temps below 40°F, and freezing does not kill it. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after handling this ice cream.

Listeria monocytogenes is a pathogen that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections, especially in the elderly, the very young, pregnant women, and those with weakened immune systems. If you ate any of this Wilcox ice cream, monitor your health for the next 70 days; that’s how long it can take for symptoms to appear.

Symptoms of this illness include fever, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. If the infection progresses to an invasive form, symptoms will include headache, high fever, stiff neck, loss of balance, and confusion. Anyone with these symptoms should see a doctor immediately.