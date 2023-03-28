Wonton King Wontons Recalled in Canada For Undeclared Egg

by

Wonton King Wontons are being recalled in Canada because they may contain egg, one of the major food allergens, that is not listed on the label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to egg could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. There have been no reported illnesses or allergic reactions received by the company to date in connection with this problem. The recalling firm is Wonton King.

These items were solid Alberta at the retail level, and may have been sold in other provinces and territories. They are all Wonton King brand. All codes where egg is not declared on the label are included in this recall. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the CFIA web site.

The recalled products include Wontons – Chicken & Vegetable, in 300 gram packages. with the UPC number is 6 28110 35301 6; Wontons – Chicken & Vegetable, in 200 piece containers with UPC number 4954382; Wontons – Pork & Vegetable, in 300 gram packages with UPC number 6 28110 35300 9; and Wontons – Pork & Vegetable in 200 piece containers with the UPC number 4954352.

The recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results. The government is conducting a food safety investigation which may lead to more recalls. If this happens the public will be informed on the CFIA’s recall page.

If you purchased any of these products and are allergic to egg, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can after first double bagging them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.