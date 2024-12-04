4Earth Farms Vegetable Medleys Recalled For E. coli O121:H19

by

4Earth Farms vegetable medleys and carrots are being voluntarily recalled for possible E. coli O121:H19 contamination. These products contain Grimmway Farms carrots that are linked to a deadly E. coli O121:H19 outbreak. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with these specific recalled products. All of these items have been expired for more than three weeks, but some people may have frozen them for later use. The recalling firm is 4Earth Farms of Commerce, California.

The recalled products are organic and conventionally grown vegetable medleys and organic whole carrots. They were sold at the retail leave in these states: New Hampshire, Florida, California, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Illinois, and Colorado. The best by dates are from September 7, 2024 through November 2, 2024. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

The recalled products include Organic Vegetable Medley, Vegetable Medley, Stir Fry Medley, and Organic Whole Carrots. You can see the package sizes, UPC numbers, the brand of each item, and where they were sold at the FDA web site. The brands include Wild Harvest, Marketside, 4Earth Farms, and Grimmway.

If you bought any of these items, do not eat them, even if you are going to cook them first, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw them away or take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.

If you ate these 4Earth Farms vegetable medleys and carrots and have been ill with the symptoms of an E. coli infection, see your doctor.