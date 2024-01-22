Al Amir Hummus, Tzatziki, and Baba Ghannooj Recalled For Milk

by

Al Amir Hummus, Tzatziki, and Baba Ghannooj are being recalled because they contain milk and sesame, two of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to sesame, and anyone who is allergic to milk, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Al Amir Fresh Foods of Milwaukie, Oregon.

The hummus products declare tahini but do not declare sesame seed. And the tzatziki label declares sour cream and yogurt but does not declare milk.

These products have a 45 day shelf life if they are refrigerated. They are packaged in round clear plastic containers with a clear lid. They are all Al Amir brand. The items were distributed to retail stores in the states of Oregon and Washington. The last date that they were available for purchase was January 17, 2024. All use by dates up to and including 1/25/2024 are included in this recall.

The recalled items include Classic Hummus Creamy Garbanzo in 8 ounce containers, with UPC number 7 55134 12341 4; Harissa Spicy Hummus with a Kick in 8 ounce containers with UPC number 7 55134 12352 0; Baba Ghannooj Grilled Eggplant in 8 ounce containers with UPC number 7 55134 12342 1; and Tzatziki Cucumber Yogurt in 8 ounce containers with UPC number 8 55134 12351 3. You can see pictures of the product labels at the FDA web site.

If you purchased these Al Amir Hummus, Tzatziki, and Baba Ghannooj products and are allergic to the ingredients stated, do not eat them. You can throw them away or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.