Aldi Deli Macaroni Salad Recalled For Undeclared Wheat

Aldi Deli Macaroni Salad is being recalled because it contains wheat, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label as required by the FDA. Anyone who is allergic to wheat, as well as anyone who has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. The recall notice did not state whether or not any illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this salad. The recalling firm is Reser’s Fine Foods of Beaverton, Oregon.

The recalled product was distributed to Aldi stores in thee states: Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Vermont. The recalled product is Aldo Deli Macaroni Salad that is packaged in a 32 ounce plastic container. The use by date for this product is Jun/03/24. The product has an incorrect label that does not have an allergen callout for wheat.

If you purchased this product and cannot consume wheat for any reason, do not eat it. You can throw the salad away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.