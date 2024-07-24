Wiers Farm Cucumber Listeria Recall Expands to More Items

by

The Wiers Farm cucumber Listeria monocytogenes recall has expanded to include many more items. The original recall was for whole and bagged salad cucumbers. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Wiers Farm of Willard, Ohio, along with Freshire Farms.

The original finding sof contamination were from the Michigan Department of Agriculture. Wiers Farm, in cooperation with the Ohio Department of Agriculture, began its investigation and issued this expansion. The products included in this expansion were packed between July 5 and July 12, 2024.

The recalled products and where they were sold include:

Retail packed items:

Sold at select Walmart stores in Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia:

Wiers Farm Bagged Poblano with UPC number 073064202581 in a 16 ounce bag

Wiers Farm Bagged Cubanelle with UPC number 073064201836 in a 16 ounce bag

Wiers Farm Bagged Green Beans with UPC number 073064200846 in variable weight bags

Wiers Farm Bagged Salad Cucumber with UPC number 073064459619 in a 2 pound bag

Wiers Farm Bagged Serrano with UPC number 073064201829 in a 4 ounce bag

Wiers Farm Organic Bell Pepper with UPC number 073064201416 in a 2 count tray

Wiers Farm Organic Cucumber with UPC number 073064201423 in a 2 count tray

Wiers Farm Organic Yellow Squash with UPC number 073064201447 in a 2 count tray

Wiers Farm Organic Zucchini Squash with UPC number 073064201430 in a 2 count tray

Sold at Aldi stores in Kentucky, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia:

Freshire Farms Bagged Green Beans packed in a 16 ounce bag

Freshire Farms Bagged Jalapenos packed in an 8 ounce bag

Bulk retail items sold individually or by the pound:

Anaheim peppers

Cilantro – sold in bunches

Cubanelle peppers

Cucumber – whole

Green beans

Green Bell Pepper

Habanero peppers

Hungarian Wax peppers

Jalapeno peppers

Mixed Vegetable Box (shipped to Cleveland and Youngstown, Ohio Foodbanks only)

Mustard Greens – sold in bunches

Pickling Cucumber

Plain Parsley – sold in bunches

Poblano peppers

Serrano peppers

Tomatillos

You can also see the distribution for bulk items sold individually or by the pound at the FDA website. The stores include Walmart, Save-a-Lot, Kroger, Shop N Save, Shoppers Value, among others. No pictures of the recalled items were included in the recall notice.

Please look at the above list carefully and check to see if you bought any of these items. If you did, do not eat them. You can throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. If you aren’t sure, ask your grocer, or discard them.

If you used these items in any food you made and froze, discard that as well. Freezing does not destroy Listeria monocytogenes bacteria.