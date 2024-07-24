Wiers Farm Cucumber Listeria Recall Expands to More Items

The Wiers Farm cucumber Listeria monocytogenes recall has expanded to include many more items. The original recall was for whole and bagged salad cucumbers. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Wiers Farm of Willard, Ohio, along with Freshire Farms.
The original finding sof contamination were from the Michigan Department of Agriculture. Wiers Farm, in cooperation with the Ohio Department of Agriculture, began its investigation and issued this expansion. The products included in this expansion were packed between July 5 and July 12, 2024.
The recalled products and where they were sold include:
Retail packed items:
Sold at select Walmart stores in Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia:
Wiers Farm Bagged Poblano with UPC number 073064202581 in a 16 ounce bag
Wiers Farm Bagged Cubanelle with UPC number 073064201836 in a 16 ounce bag
Wiers Farm Bagged Green Beans with UPC number 073064200846 in variable weight bags
Wiers Farm Bagged Salad Cucumber with UPC number 073064459619 in a 2 pound bag
Wiers Farm Bagged Serrano with UPC number 073064201829 in a 4 ounce bag
Wiers Farm Organic Bell Pepper with UPC number 073064201416 in a 2 count tray
Wiers Farm Organic Cucumber with UPC number 073064201423 in a 2 count tray
Wiers Farm Organic Yellow Squash with UPC number 073064201447 in a 2 count tray
Wiers Farm Organic Zucchini Squash with UPC number 073064201430 in a 2 count tray
Sold at Aldi stores in Kentucky, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia:
Freshire Farms Bagged Green Beans packed in a 16 ounce bag
Freshire Farms Bagged Jalapenos packed in an 8 ounce bag
Bulk retail items sold individually or by the pound:
Anaheim peppers
Cilantro – sold in bunches
Cubanelle peppers
Cucumber – whole
Green beans
Green Bell Pepper
Habanero peppers
Hungarian Wax peppers
Jalapeno peppers
Mixed Vegetable Box (shipped to Cleveland and Youngstown, Ohio Foodbanks only)
Mustard Greens – sold in bunches
Pickling Cucumber
Plain Parsley – sold in bunches
Poblano peppers
Serrano peppers
Tomatillos
