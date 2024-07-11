Al’Fez Tahini Recalled in Canada For Possible Salmonella

by

Al’Fez tahini is being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is I-D Foods Corporation.

The recalled product was sold nationally and online in Canada. It is Al’Fez Natural Tahini that is packaged in 160 gram glass jars. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 6 72774 10605 1. The codes and best before dates are 3354 Best Before 2025 JN 20; and 4004 Best Before 2025 JL 04.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If this happens the public will be informed by posts on the recall page. The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Please check to see if you have this recalled product. If you did buy it, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

If you ate this Al’Fez tahini product, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning. If you do get sick, see your doctor.