Answers Dog Food Recalled For Possible Salmonella and Listeria

Answers Dog Food in three flavors is being voluntarily recalled for possible Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Samples that were collected by the FDA tested positive for both of those pathogens. No illnesses have been reported in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Lystn LLC doing business as ANSWERS Pet Food of Fleetwood, Pennsylvania.

Both pathogens can cause illness in pets and people. Listeria monocytogenes only rarely affects dogs, but when it does the animals will experience nausea and vomiting. A dog that appears heathy can be a carrier and spread it to people.

Salmonella infections can occur in dogs. Symptoms include lethargy, diarrhea that may be bloody, fever, and vomiting. Some pets may only have decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain. And just like with Listeria monocytogenes, pets that appear healthy can be carriers of this pathogen.

People get sick from contaminated pet food by handling it and then not washing their hands, by petting a dog that is shedding the bacteria in their feces, or by coming into contact with anything in the pet’s environment. Monitor your family’s health for the symptoms of Listeria monocytogenes poisoning and Salmonella poisoning. Both pathogens can cause serious human illness.

The recalled products were sold nationwide at the retail level. They were also sold through online sales. The recalled products are packaged in 4 pound (half gallon) cartons. No pictures of the recalled products were provided in the recall notice.

The recalled products include Answers Pet Food Detailed Beef Formula for Dogs with number /856554002102. The best by date is May 6, 2025 and the lot code is BUBD MAY 06, 2026. Also recalled is Straight Beef Formula for Dogs with number 856554002072. The best by date is January 31, 2026 and the lot code is BUBD JAN 31, 2026. Finally, Straight Chicken Formula for Dogs is included in this recall, with number 856554002065. The best by dates are January 2, 2026 and March 11, 2026, and the codes are BUBD JAN 02, 2026 and

MAR 11, 2026.

If you purchased these dogs foods, do not feed them to your pet. Throw them away in a secure trash can so other people or animals can’t access them, or take them back to the place of purchase for a refund. Wear gloves or use plastic bags when handling these products.

Then clean your pet’s bowls, toys, and any areas where they have been. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning. If your animal has been sick, see your veterinarian.