Arepa de Choclo / Chocolo Recalled For Undeclared Milk

Arepa de Choclo / Chocolo is being recalled because it contains milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not listed on the label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to milk, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Villa Nueva Interservices LLC of Lake Worth, Florida.

The recalled product was distributed through retail supermarkets in south Florida. The recalled product is Arepas LA Mejor, or Arepa de Choclo / Chocolo, that is packaged in 25 ounce clear plastic bags. The product name, Arepas LA Mejor, is displayed on on the front of the label in red letters. The UPC number that is stamped on the package label is 8 37654 78238.

The recall was triggered when the company discovered that the product was made with milk, but was distributed in packaging that did not have milk listed as an ingredient. The firm has made corrections to the label.

If you purchased this product and cannot consume milk for any reason, do not eat it. You can throw the item away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund or replacement.