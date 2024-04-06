Aruba Aloe Hand Sanitizer Gel Recalled For Undeclared Methanol

by

Aruba Aloe Hand Sanitizer Gel and Aruba Aloe Alcoholada Gel are being recalled because they contain methanol, which can cause serious health effects. No reports of illness or adverse events have been reported to the company to date in connection with this problem. The recalling firm is Aruba Aloe Balm N.V. of Oranjestad, Aruba.

Here is the risk statement: Substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache blurred vision, coma, seizures, permanent blindness, permanent damage to the central nervous system, or death. Although all persons using these products on their hands are at risk, young children who accidentally ingest these products and adolescents and adults who drink these products as an alcohol (ethanol) substitute are most at risk for methanol poisoning.

The Aruba Aloe Hand Sanitizer Gel is used as a sanitizer to help reduce bacteria that can cause disease. It is packaged in a 12 fluid ounce dark green plastic bottle with white labeling reading in part, “ARUBA ALOE Hand Sanitizer GEL 80% Alcohol Made in Aruba World’s Finest Aloe.” The UPC number for this product is 82252 03300 5.

Also recalled is Aruba Aloe Alcoholada Gel that is used for temporary relief of pain and itching associated with minor burns, insect bites, and sunburn. It is packaged in two sizes: 2.2 fluid ounce plastic bottles with UPC number 0 82252 34030 1; and 8.5 fluid ounce plastic bottles with UPC number 0 82252 03120 9. The plastic bottles are transparent with a label reading in part “Alcoholada Gel Pain Relieving Gel 0.5% Lidocaine Hydrochloride.”

These items were sold between 5/1/2021 and 10/27/2023 and sold in the US only online through the company’s website. The company has identified all customers who bought these products and is offering a discount coupon. You can see pictures of this product at the FDA web site. And you can see the long list of lot number and expiration date pairs for these items at the FDA site.

Stop using these products and discard them according to your community’s disposal program. You can report any adverse effects to the FDA through their Medwatch Adverse Event Reporting Program.