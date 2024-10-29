Atwater’s Spider Web Tart Recalled For Undeclared Almond

by

Atwater’s Spider Web Tart is being recalled because it may contain almonds, or tree nuts, that are not declared on the package. Anyone who is allergic to almonds could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Atwater’s of Baltimore, Maryland.

This tart was sold on October 19, 2024 and October 20, 2024 at these farmers markets the are located in the Maryland, Washington DC, and Virginia areas: Arlington Courthouse, Falls Church, H Street, Mount Pleasant, Silver Spring, Dupont Circle, Greenbelt, and Westover.

The recalled product is Atwater’s Spider Web Tart that is packaged in a clear clam shell plastic package marked with a green Atwater’s label on top and a Julian date of 292 on the bottom. The product was made with almond flour.

The recall was triggered when the company found that the almond containing product was sold in packaging that did not reveal the presence of that allergen. The problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s production and labeling process.

If you bought this start on those dates at one of those farmers markets, and cannot consume almonds, do not eat it. You can throw the tart away, or you can call Atwater’s to return the product.