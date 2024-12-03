Baloian Farms Cucumbers Recalled For Possible Salmonella

by

Baloian Farms cucumbers are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. The recall notice states, “Baloian initiated this recall after learning from SunFed Produce, LLC, that its supplier of American cucumbers, “Agrotato, S.A. de C.V.,” may be associated with reported salmonellosis illnesses between October 12 and November 15, 2024.” The recalling firm is Baloian Farms of Nogales, Arizona.

The whole fresh American cucumbers are packaged in bulk cardboard containers that are labeled with the “Pamela” brand; a generic white box with a stick that states “Agrotato, S.A. de C.V.;” or a clear PamPak branded bag of 6 individual cucumbers with the UPC number 8 2540107010 6 stamped on the label.

These cucumbers were sold by Baloian and other importers and shipped to customers in these states: Alaska, California, Arizona, Texas, Michigan, Montana, North Carolina, Colorado, Kansas, New York, Massachusetts, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Iowa, Missouri, and Wisconsin. They were also sold in the Canadian provinces of Alberta and British Columbia.

The cucumbers were sold art the retail level and also reached consumers through foodservice distribution. One secondary recall has already been issued, and others may be forthcoming.

If you bought these cucumbers, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

If you ate these cucumbers and have been ill with the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, see your doctor.