Cucumber Salads and Wraps Recalled For Possible Salmonella

by

Cucumber salads and wraps are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination in the wake of a Salmonella outbreak linked to recalled SunFed Produce cucumbers. The cucumbers were grown by Agrotato, S.A. de C.V. No illnesses are linked to these specific products to date. The recalling firm is Russ Davis Wholesale of Wadena, Minnesota.

The recall notice did not have much information about the products; in fact, they were not named in the recall notice, but in an FDA update about the outbreak. No pictures of the recalled products were provided in the recall notice.

The recalled products are Crazy Fresh Garden Salad with Ranch Dressing, Quick & Easy Garden Salad with Ranch Dressing, Crazy Fresh Turkey Havarti Wrap, Quick & Easy Bacon Avocado Wrap, Crazy Fresh Bacon Avocado Wrap, and Kowalski’s Market Garden Salad. They were sold through retail outlets and food service outlets in these states: Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

The products are in clear plastic packages of various sizes and are marked with a 7 digit lot code preceded by an “X” on the top label, and a sell by or use by date on the same label. The recall notice states, “A supplementary document with label images and specific lot codes/use by dates is attached. A table of impacted items is below,” but they were not included on the FDA recall notice.

The notice did state that because of the age of the recalled items, it’s not likely that any are currently available for sale or in consumer homes. The potential for contamination was noted after trace forward information indicated that Baloian Farms cucumbers had been processed and distributed through Russ Davis Wholesale.

If you do have any of these salads, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.