Banh Ba Xa and Banh Pia Products Recalled For Undeclared Egg

Banh Ba Xa and Banh Pia products are being recalled because they may contain egg, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label. Anyone who is allergic to egg could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is LQNN Inc. of Garden Grove, California.

These items were sold in these states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington. They were also sold in Canada. The products were for sale in markets, retail stores, and websites.

You can see the long list of recalled products, along with package sizes, best before dates, UPC numbers, and images at the FDA web site. Some of the recalled products include Mung Bean Durian, Taro Durian, Mung Bean Pumpkin, and Liu Sha Pumpkin, among others.

The recall was triggered when the company found that the cakes had an egg wash applied. The problem may have been caused by a mistake in the manufacturer’s production and packaging process.

If you purchased any of these products and cannot consume egg for any reason, do not eat them. You can throw these items away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.