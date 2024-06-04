Baraka Ground Black Pepper Recalled For Salmonella

by

Baraka Ground Black Pepper is being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is UBC Food Distributors of Dearborn, Michigan.

The pepper was distributed nationwide at the retail level. The recalled product is Baraka Ground Black Pepper that is packaged in 7 ounce plastic containers. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 8 22514 26626 6. The clear plastic package is marked with the expiration date of January 2026 on the back of the label.

The recall was triggered when Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) notified the company of the contamination based on a routine state surveillance sample that was collected by New York Department of Agriculture and Markets. Production is suspended while the company and the FDA investigate the source of the problem.

If you bought this product, do not eat it and do not use it in cooking because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the pepper away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

If you ate this product, monitor yourself for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.