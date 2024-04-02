Barsotti Organic Carrot Juice Recalled For Under Processing

by

Barsotti Organic Carrot Juice is being recalled because it was under processed. In addition, Trader Joe’s Organic Carrot Juice is included in this recall. It’s possible that some pathogens may have survived the processing process. We don’t know if any illnesses have been reported because this recall notice was not posted on the FDA’s regular recall page, but on the Enforcement Reports page. The recalling firm is Barsotti Juice Company of Camino, California.

The recalled products were sold at the retail level in these states: California, Connecticut, Texas, Washington, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Illinois, Florida, Virginia, and Arizona. There was no foreign distribution.

The recalled products include Barsotti Organic Carrot Juice that is packaged in 16 ounce and 64 ounce plastic bottles. This is a perishable product that must be kept refrigerated. Also recalled is Trader Joe’s 100% Juice Organic Carrot Juice that is packaged in 16 ounce and 32 ounce plastic bottles. This product is flash pasteurized and must be kept refrigerated.

The lot codes and best by date pairs for these juices are: Lot Code 24-025 and 2/22/2024, Lot Code 24-030 and 2/27/2024, Lot Code 24-032 and 2/29/2024, Lot Code 24-037 and 03/05/2024, Lot Code 24-039 and 03/07/2024, Lot Code 24-044 and 03/12/2024, Lot Code 24-046 and 03/14/2024, and Lot Code 24-051 and 03/19/2024.

If you bought these products with those lot code and best by date pairs, do not consume them. You can throw the juices away in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.