Bliss Tree Butter Snacks in six flavors and varieties are being recalled because they may contain milk and sesame seeds, two of the nine major food allergens, that are not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to sesame or milk, or who has lactose intolerance, could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Sri Lakshmi Narasimhar Overseas LLC of Edison, New Jersey.

These snacks were sold nationally through retail stores, at the company’s web site, and through Amazon. The recalled items are all Bliss Tree brand and the 4expiration dates are May 2025 or earlier. They include Rage Butter Murukku in 200 gram boxes, with UPC number 8906087451754. The allergen is milk. Also recalled is the same product in a 400 gram pouch, with UPC number 8906087452829, and milk as the allergen.

Also recalled is Millet Butter Murukku in two sizes. The 200 gram box has the UPC number 8906087451631, and the allergens milk and sesame. The same product sold in a 400 gram pouch has the UPC number 8906087452850 and the allergen milk. Millet Butter Ribbon Pakoda is also recalled, in two sizes. The 200 gram box has the UPC number 8906087451624 and the allergen is milk. The 400 gram pouch size has the UPC number 8906087452843 and the allergen milk.

Moringa Butter Murukku is also recalled, packaged in 400 gram pouches. The UPC number for this product is 8906087452836, and the allergen is milk. Curry Leaves Butter Murukku in 400 gram pouches is included in this recall. The UPC number is 8906087452867, and the allergen is milk. Finally, Millet Butter Karasev in 200 gram boxes is recalled. The UPC number for that product is 8906087451686, and the allergen is milk.

If you purchased these Bliss Tree Butter Snacks products and are allergic to the respective allergens, do not eat them. You can throw them away or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.