Blue Ridge Beef Puppy Mix Recalled For Possible Salmonella

Blue Ridge Beef Puppy Mix dog food is being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. This recall was triggered when a bitter of puppies got sick after eating the food. The recalling firm is Blue Ridge Beef of Statesville, North Carolina.

Pets that are sick with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and experience diarrhea that can be bloody. Fever and vomiting may also occur. Other pets can appear normal, but still be carriers of the pathogen and can infect other animals and people. If your pet is experiencing these symptoms, see your veterinarian.

People can get sick from contaminated pet food in several ways. They can handle the food, then not wash their hands and eat something. Or they can handle the pet, which may have shed the pathogen on its fur or in its environment. And if they touch dog food bowls or any objects that the animal was in contact with, they can become infected. There was no mention of human illnesses in the recall notice.

The recalled product is Blue Ridge Beef Puppy Mix that is sold in 2 pound logs. The lot numbers, which are printed on the end of the chubs or logs, are 08/06/N25 and 08/16/N25. The UPC number stamped on the product label is 854298001696.

The pet food was sold between August 6, 2024 and August 23, 2024. The food is packaged in clear plastic and sold mostly in retail stores in these states: Virginia ,North Carolina, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New York.

If you bought this puppy food, do not feed it to your pet. You can throw it away in a secure trash can, or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund. Wash and sanitize pet food bowls, cups, and storage containers after you discard the food, then wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water.