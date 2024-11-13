Bowl & Basket Onion Soup Mix Recalled For Undeclared Egg

by

Bowl & Basket Onion Soup Mix is being recalled because it may contain egg, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label as required by the FDA. Anyone who is allergic to or sensitive to egg could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Glister-Mary Lee of Perryville, Missouri.

The recalled product was distributed to Wakefern distribution centers in Elizabeth, New Jersey. A customer compliant triggered this recall. The problem was mispackaging. The recall is for two lots of the soup mix.

The recalled product is Bowl & Basket Onion Soup Mix that is packaged in 2 ounce cartons. The best by dates of SEP 27 25 E07 and OCT 11 25 E09 are stamped on the product label. The UPC number for this item is 41190-08394.

If you purchased this item and you are allergic to egg, do not eat it. You can throw the product away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.