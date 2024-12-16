Cal Yee Chocolate and Yogurt Covered Products Recalled For Allergens

by

Cal Yee chocolate and yogurt covered products are being recalled because they may contain the allergens almond, milk, soy, wheat, and sesame. The products may also contain FD&C color yellow #6. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant or who has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat these items. No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported to date. The recalling firm is Cal Yee Farm of Suisun Valley, California.

Not all of the items contain all of the allergens. You can see the long list of recalled items, along with the package sizes, UPC numbers, and the respective allergen, in a chart at the FDA web site.

These items were sold in the states of California, Arizona, Virginia, New Mexico, Texas, Tennessee, Oregon, Ohio and Pennsylvania online, and also through the company’s retail store that is located at 5158 Clayton Road in Suisun Valley, California. The Butter Toffee Almonds were also sold through the Boa Vista Orchards retail store that is located at 2952 Carson Road in Placerville, California. The Butter Toffee Almonds are sold under the Boa Valley Orchards label.

The Cal Yee chocolate and yogurt products were packaged in clear plastic zippered pouches in either 8 ounce, 1 pound, 2 pound, and 5 pound size with a bright yellow label on the front of the pouch. A small white label containing a UPC number is on the back of each pouch.

Dark Chocolate Apricots were packaged in two types of plastic containers with a white or yellow label identifying the product with a small white label containing a UPC code on the back. Fruit Baskets were packaged in a basket with a yellow label identifying the product on the back. For the Boa Vista Orchard branded Butter Toffee Almonds, the product was packaged in a 6 ounce clear plastic zippered pouch with a white label identifying the product.

The recalled products include Yogurt Coated Almonds, Dark Chocolate Raisins, Butter Toffee Almonds, Tropical Trail Mix, Dark Chocolate Walnuts, Dark Chocolate Almonds, Mango with Chili, Cajun Sesame Hot Sticks, New Orleans Hot Mix, Fruit Basket, and Dark Chocolate Apricots. No pictures of the recalled products were provided in the recall notice.

If you bought any of these items and you are allergic to the allergens in each product, do not eat them. You can throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.