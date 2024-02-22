Char-Broil Digital Electric Smokers Recalled For Shock Risk

by

Char-Broil Digital Electric Smokers are being recalled because they pose a shock risk. Char-Broil has received 79 reports of consumers who experienced a minor electric shock from touching the smokers while in use. The recalling firm is Char-Broil of Columbus, Georgia.

The smokers can leak electrical current during use which poses an electric shock hazard. The recall is for Char-Broil digital electric smokers with these descriptions: Digital Electric Smoker; Digital Electric Smoker with Window; Digital Electric Smoker, Black with Window; Digital Electric Smoker, Medallion; Digital Electric Smoker, Connected; and Digital Electric Smoker, XL.

The smokers were designed to cook without charcoal, and are only for outdoor use. They were sold in black and stainless steel finishes. The “Char-Broil” logo plate is on the front of each unit. The following model description, model numbers, and serial numbers and brand information, along with the UPC number is on the outside back of the unit.

For the Digital Electric Smoker, the UPC number is 099143020020 and the model numbers are 14202002, 17202002, 14202002-A1, and 17202002-A1. For the Digital Electric Smoker with Window, the UPC number is 099143020044 and the model numbers are 14202004, 17202004, 14202004-A1, and 17202004-A1. For the Digital Electric Smoker, Black with Window, the UPC number is 099143021010 and the model number is 19202101.

For the Digital Electric Smoker with Medallion, the UPC number is 047362324665 and the model number is 463246619. For the Digital Electric Smoker, Connected, the UPC number is 099143020433 and the model numbers are 15202043, 17202043, 15202043-A1, and 17202043-A1. Finally, for the Digital Electric Smoker XL, the UPC number is 099143020051 and the model numbers are 14202005, 17202005, 14202005-A1, and 17202005-A1.

About 221,700 of these smokers were sold in the United States and about 3,440 were sold in Canada at these retailers: Lowe’s, Menards, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Target and other stores nationwide, and online at Amazon.com, HSN.com and Charbroil.com. They were available for purchase from April 2015 through January 2024 for between $300 and $600. The smokers were manufactured in China.

Consumers should immediately stop using the smokers and contact Char-Broil for a free repair kit. The repair kit is a Ground Fault Circuit Interrupter plug, a clamshell enclosure to secure the CFCI plug, and a cable clamp, along with instructions.