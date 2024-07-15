Chef Select Baguettes Recalled For Undeclared Wheat and Milk

by

Chef Select Baguettes are being recalled because they contain wheat and milk, two of the nine major food allergens, that are not declared on the label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to wheat or milk, or who has celiac disease or lactose intolerance, could have a serious reaction if they eat these items. This recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the usual recall page, so there is no mention about whether or not any adverse events have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Lidl US TRADING of Arlington, Virginia.

These items were sold at the retail level in these states: Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Georgia, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, New York, and in Washington D.C.

The recalled items include Chef Select 2 Garlic Baguettes filled With Garlic Butter. There are two 175 gram baguettes in each package. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 4056489447559. This is a frozen product packaged in a plastic bag. The best by date and is 12/22/2024. And the lot numbers for this product are E LV 23 266, E LK 21 267, E LV 23 267, E CA 26 267, and E RO 24 267.

Also recalled is Chef Select 2 Herb Baguettes Filled With Herb Butter. There are two 175 gram baguettes in each package. The UPC number for this product is 4056489447566. This is a frozen product packaged in a plastic bag. The best by date is also 12/22/2024, and the lot numbers are E LK 21 267, E LV 23 267, E RO 24 267, E LV 23 268, and E CA 26 268. No pictures of these items were provided in the recall notice.

If you purchased these items and cannot consume milk and/or wheat, do not eat them. You can throw them away or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.