Chicken Cranberry Salad Recalled For Undeclared Wheat

Chicken Cranberry Salad is being recalled because it may contain wheat, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label as required. Anyone who is allergic to wheat, as well as anyone who has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat this item. No confirmed reports of adverse reactions have been received by the company to date. The recalling firm is not named.

The containers labeled as Cranberry Chicken Salad actually contain Classic Chicken Salad, which is made with wheat. The salads were produced on September 30, 2024. The recalled product is 12 ounce clear plastic packages labeled Cranberry Chicken Salad with white meat chicken. The use by date for this item is 10/25/24.

These salads have the establishment number “P-7573” that is stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were sold through retail locations in the states of Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Jersey, and New York. The problem was discovered and the recall was triggered when the firm notified FSIS that it had received a consumer complaint that the salad was mislabeled.

If you bought this product and cannot consume wheat, do not eat it. You can throw the salad away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.