Chubby Chicken Burger Recalled In Canada For Undercooking

by

Chubby Chicken Burger is being recalled in Canada for undercooking. This product is sold as a fully cooked breaded, seasoned, boneless, skinless filet to institutions, hotels, and restaurants throughout the country. No mention of any illnesses was reported in the recall notice. The recalling firm is Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

If a product made from chicken is undercooked, then cooled and reheated, it may not reach a safe enough temperature to kill any pathogens. Then if someone eats that product they could get sick.

The recalled product is A & W brand Chicken Breast Portion Fully Cooked, Breaded, Seasoned, Boneless, Skinless Fillets, or a Chubby Chicken Burger. It is sold in 5 kilogram packages. The UPC number that is printed on the product label is 63100 41087 2. The production date is June 26, 2024. The lot number stamped on the carton is 4178, and the code is MLF #41087 2.

Any hotel, institution, or restaurant that purchased this product should not serve it to customers. Even if properly reheated, there may be some bacteria that can produce toxins as they grow. And those toxins may survive the heating process. You can throw the burgers away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.