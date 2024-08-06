Colonna Brothers Expands Cinnamon Recall For Lead

by

Colonna Brothers expands the recall of their ground cinnamon products for elevated lead levels, according to the FDA. The original recall that was issued in early March, 2024 was for Marcum and Supreme Tradition Ground Cinnamon with different best by dates. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Colonna Brothers of North Bergen, New Jersey.

There is no safe exposure to lead. This heavy metal can cause serious health problems. Short term exposure to very low levels of lead may not cause any symptoms. The effects of lead consumption can vary based on the amount, duration of exposure, and the patient’s age and body weight. If a child is exposed to enough lead for weeks or months, permanent damage to the central nervous system can occur, including lowered IQ. For adults, chronic lead exposure is associated with kidney problems, high blood pressure, and neurocognitive effects.

This cinnamon was distributed nationwide through retail stores and mail order. The cinnamon is packaged in a clear plastic jar labeled with either “Marcum Cinnamon Ground 1.5oz” or “Supreme Tradition Ground Cinnamon 2.25oz.” No pictures of the recalled products were provided in the recall notice.

The newly recalled products include 1.5 ounce Marcum Ground Cinnamon with a best by date of 12/05/25 12 D8; 1.5 ounce jars of Marcum Ground Cinnamon with best by date 12/05/25 12 D11; and 2.25 ounce jars of Supreme Tradition Ground Cinnamon with date 10/06/25 10A11.

The recall was recommended by the FDA following its targeted sampling of multiple different discount cinnamon brands. If you purchased these products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a sealed container in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.