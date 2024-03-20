Consumers Warned About Jangostor Water Beads For Toxicity

by

Consumers are being warned about Jangostor Water Beads because they pose a chemical toxicity hazard and are in violation of the Federal Ban of Hazardous Substances, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. These large beans contain levels of acrylamide that are in violation of the Federal Hazardous Substance Act. If a child eats one of these beans, it can pose a risk of toxicity. The firm, Jangostor, in China, has not agreed to an acceptable recall.

CPSC is aware of two incidents in which two-year-old children ingested the beads and needed surgery to remove them. Ingested water beads can grow inside the body and can cause severe discomfort, vomiting, dehydration, intestinal blockages, and life-threatening injuries.

This product was sold online at Amazon from March 2017 through November 2023 for about $10.00. The product is in two sizes: a bottle containing 11 ounces of large water brands, and a bag containing 3.5 ounces of large water beads.

The beads are partially hydrated and come in eight colors: ed, orange, yellow, green, blue, purple, pink and clear. The front of the packaging is yellow with “Jangostor” and “Large water beads” printed on the top left. The estimated number of pieces is printed on the left side in a red box. The words “Just add water” and “BOUNCY, Squishy, & Beautiful” are printed in a green box. “Made in China” is printed on a white sticker that is attached to the back of the container and the bag.

If you purchased this product, stop using it immediately and throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid. You can report any incidents involving injury or product defects to CPSC at Safer Products.