Costco Frozen Cookie Dough Recalled For Possible Salmonella

by

Costco Frozen Cookie Dough in several flavors, along with Panera Cookie Dough and Rise Baking Company Cookie Dough, are being voluntarily recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. There is no mention about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products, since the recall was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports Page, and not the regular recall page. The recalling firm is Rise Baking Company, doing business as South Coast Baking of Springdale, Arkansas.

The cookie dough was sold at Costco stores and other retail stores in these states: California, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Oregon, Florida, Illinois, North Carolina, Massachusetts, Wisconsin, Colorado, Louisiana, Texas, Missouri, Minnesota, Oklahoma, New York, Michigan, Indiana, Maryland, New Jersey, and Georgia.

The recalled products include Costco Chocolate Chunk Frozen Cookie Dough, Member’s Mark Chocolate Chunk, Panera Chocolate Chipper Cookie, Rise Baking Jumbo Chocolate Chunk, and Mini Chocolate Chip Cookie. You can see package sizes, dough puck sizes, and code information at the FDA web site.

Also recalled is Panera Oatmeal Raisin with Berries Cookie, Panera Kitchen Sink Cookie, and Rise Baking Company Cowboy Cookie. The package sizes, dough puck sizes, and code information is at the FDA web site.

If you purchased any of these items, do not eat them, even if you plan to bake the cookies, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. Throw the cookie dough products away, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you ate these products, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning. If you do get sick, see your doctor.