County Road Seafood Crab Cake Recalled For Undeclared Egg

County Road Seafood Crab Cake is being recalled because it may contain egg, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label as required by the FDA. Anyone who is allergic to or sensitive to egg could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is County Road Seafood of Bellhaven, North Carolina.

The firm was notified by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services on May 15, 2024 that the product does not list egg on the label. The crab cakes were made with mayonnaise, which is made with whole eggs.

The recalled product is County Road Seafood Crab Cake in four ounce vacuum sealed clear plastic packages. Each plastic package contains two crab cakes. The product was distributed between August 6, 2022 to May 9, 2024. There is no UPC number or lot code for this product. It was sold to distributors and retail facilities in the states of North Carolina and South Carolina.

If you bought this product and are allergic to or sensitive to egg, do not eat it. You can throw the crab cakes away in a secure trash can after first double bagging them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.