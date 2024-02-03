Daily Sale Magnetic DIY Balls Magic Cube Recalled For Hazard

by

Daily Sale Magnetic DIY Balls Magic Cube 5 mm is being recalled because it does not comply with the requirements of mandatory federal toy regulations. The product contains one or more magnets that fit within the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s small parts cylinder, and the magnets are stronger than permitted. When high powered magnets are swallowed, they can attract each other and become lodged in the digestive tract. This can cause perforations, twisting, or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning, and death. No injuries have been reported to date. The recalling firm is DailySale of Pompano Beach, Florida.

The government estimates that 2,400 magnet ingestions were treated in emergency rooms from 2017 through 2021. There have been seven deaths since 2005 involving the ingestion of hazardous magnets, including two outside of the United States.

The recalled product is Daily Sale Magnetic DIY Balls Magic Cubes that are small, spherical, loose, and separable neodymium rare-earth magnets with a strong magnetic flux. The 5-mm diameter magnets are sold in a set of colored magnetic balls. The cubes are sold encased in a clear plastic case and a tin storage box.

They were sold online at the company’s website from July 2021 through May 2022 for about $30.00. The magnets were manufactured in China. About 105 units of this product are included in this recall.

Consumers should stop using these magnetic balls immediately and take them away from children. Contact DailySale to receive a prepaid label to return the magnetic balls for a full refund.