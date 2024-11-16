by

The deadly Diamond Shruumz outbreak ends with 180 sick in 34 states and 73 patients hospitalized, according to the FDA. The outbreak investigation has ended and the agency is now working on post-incident actions and activities. Three deaths are potentially associated with this outbreak.

The cause of these illnesses is still not known. The case count by state is: Alabama (8), Arizona (13), California (3), Colorado (1), Florida (6), Georgia (21), Idaho (4), Indiana (8), Iowa (6), Illinois (2), Kansas (5), Kentucky (11), Maryland (2), Michigan (2), Minnesota (3), Missouri (1), Montana (3), Nevada (2), New Jersey (3), New York (2), North Carolina (12), North Dakota (3), Ohio (6), Oklahoma (1), Oregon (1), Pennsylvania (2), South Carolina (12), South Dakota (1), Tennessee (9), Texas (19), Virginia (2), Washington (2), Wisconsin (1), and West Virginia (3). The patient age range and illness onset dates were not provided in the update, but the outbreak apparently began on or around January 1, 2024.

The CDC provided some numbers about this outbreak. The total number of cases among people who reportedly ate a Diamond Shruumz product is 118. The total number of cases among people who reportedly ate a mushroom chocolate bar of an unspecified brand is 36. The total number of cases among people who reportedly ate a mushroom chocolate bar of a non-Diamond Shruumz brand is 26.

Ono June 27, 2024, Diamond Shruumz recalled all products, including those that sell hemp-derived (e.g., cannabidiol [CBD], delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol [THC]) and smoke/vape products nationwide. These products should no longer be for sale.

If you did eat any Diamond Shruumz products and have been ill with some of the symptoms reported, including hallucinations, uncontrolled movements, fast or slow heart rate, high or low blood pressure, flushed skin, and gastrointestinal effects such as nausea, vomiting, or abdominal pain, see your doctor. Other severe adverse effects have been reported, including seizures, decreased level of consciousness, loss of consciousness, confusion, sleepiness, and respiratory failure.