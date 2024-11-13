Del Monte Pineapple and Apple Salad Recalled For Nuts

by

Del Monte Pineapple and Apple Salad is being recalled because it may contain walnuts, or tree nuts, that are not declared on the product label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to walnuts coulda have a serious reaction if they eat this product. Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, not the regular recall page, there is no information about whether or not any illness have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Del Monte Fresh Produce of Jesus, Maryland.

The recalled product is Del Monte Pineapple and Apple Salad that is packaged in a container that holds four 6.5 ounce salads each. This is a refrigerated product. The Lot Code that is stamped on the product label is 02277101, and the expiration date is 10/10/2024. The recall was classified on November 8, 2024.

If you bought this product and are allergic to walnuts, or tree nuts, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid after first wrapping it or double bagging it so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

Symptoms of a food allergy can occur at any time in the lifespan with little or no warning. Symptoms of a tree nuts allergy can include itching of the mouth, nose, eyes, or throat; skin itching; nasal congestion; abdominal pain, nausea, and vomiting; shortness of breath; and anaphylaxis. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should see a doctor.