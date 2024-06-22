Do Not Eat Certain IQF Oysters From Korea For Norovirus

by

Do not eat certain IQF oysters from Korea because they are associated with a norovirus outbreak in Hawaii, according to the FDA. On June 13, 2024, the Hawaii Department of Health told the FDA about an outbreak of norovirus that is associated with the consumption of certain IQF oysters from Central Fisheries Co., LTD (KR-6-SP), ROK, that were harvested on February 28, 2023 from Designated Area No. 2, with use by date of February 28, 2025 and Lot Code # C-20230228. The number of patients and illness onset dates were not disclosed.

The Republic of Korea advised the FDA that Central Fisheries voluntarily recalled certain oysters on June 19, 2024. The recall includes those individually quick frozen (IQF) oysters. The oysters were distributed to restaurants and retailers in Hawaii and California, and may have been distributed to other states. The FDA is waiting for more information on the distribution of the oysters and will update the public as needed.

Restaurants and retailers should not sell these oysters. If you did buy these oysters, throw them away in a secure trash can after first double bagging them, or take them back to the store or wholesalers where you bought them for a full refund.

Symptoms of a norovirus infection usually happen quickly, within a 12 to 48 hours after eating contaminated food. People suffer from nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, fever, headache, body aches, and diarrhea. Most people recover without medical attention, but some, especially those in high risk groups, may require hospitalization for dehydration.