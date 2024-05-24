Do Not Eat Frozen Raw Half Shell JJBR Oysters From Korea

by

Do not eat certain frozen raw half shell JJBR oysters from Korea because they are associated with a norovirus outbreak that has sickened people in Utah, according to the FDA. JJBR (KR-15-SP) Tongyeong, Republic of Korea (ROK) is recalling frozen half-shell oysters with lot number B231227 because they may be contaminated with norovirus.

The recalled oysters were harvested from ROK Designated Area No. 1 on 12/27/2023. They were processed by JBR (KR-15-SP) in Tongyeong, ROK on 12/28/2023 as frozen half-shell oysters, with lot number B231227. These oysters were distributed by Khee Trading, Inc. (Compton, CA), which is also recalling them. On 5/15/2024, JC Foods of Salt Lake City, Utah initiated a voluntary recall of frozen half shell oysters, with lot number B231227, that were distributed to their retail customers in Utah.

The oysters were distributed to restaurants and retailers in California, Colorado, Nevada, New Jersey, and Utah. Additional distribution may have occurred. Trace forward investigations have begun.

Shellfish that are contaminated with norovirus can make people sick, and the elderly, people with compromised immune systems, and those with chronic illnesses may develop a severe illness. Food that is contaminated with norovirus wil look, smell, and taste normal.

Symptoms of a norovirus infection include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, vomiting, nausea, and fever. This illness usually resolves within one to three days without medical care, but some people may develop dehydration and need to be hospitalized.

If you ate frozen raw half shell JJBR oysters described above and have been ill with those symptoms, see your doctor, especially if you have decrease in urination, dry mouth and throat, and feeling dizzy. You may be part of this outbreak.